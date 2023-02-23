Evanston police say a 16-year-old Des Plaines youth has been referred to juvenile court after he was found carrying a “ghost gun” in downtown Evanston

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday officers in the area of Church Street and Maple Avenue saw the youth, who they knew had an active arrest warrant from another jurisdiction, walking on Church Street.

Glew says officers attempted to stop the juvenile, who was carrying a black shoulder bag, but he fled on foot.

Glew says the youth discarded the bag during the foot chase, but officers detained him after about two blocks, located the bag and found it contained a loaded handgun.

The handgun, Glew says, was an unserialized firearm that was likely assembled with a kit, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”.

The juvenile was referred to juvenile court for unlawful use of a weapon.