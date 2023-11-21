Evanston police say a 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon weeks after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Sheridan Road.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that about 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 27 a driver told officers that while driving northbound in the 2100 block of Sheridan Road the driver had slowed down, causing another car, a black Nissan Xterra, to slow down as well.

The other driver, Glew says, then pulled alongside the victim, engaged in a verbal altercation, and pointed a gun at the victim before fleeing the area. The offender did not fire the gun.

The victim was able to provide officers with a suspect and vehicle description. Glew says the investigation led to identification of the offender as Amir Smajlovic, who lives in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue in Chicago.

About 3 p.m. on Nov. 15, an Evanston detective observed Smajlovic driving his car in the 700 block of Clark Street. Glew says the car was stopped, Smajlovic was placed in custody, and his vehicle was searched, leading to the recovery of a loaded Kahr Arms CW9 handgun.

Glew says Smajlovic’s driver’s license had been expired for more than a year, he had no proof of insurance and lacked a valid FOID Card or Concealed Carry License.

Glew says Smajlovic made a statement admitting to possessing the Kahr and being the offender in the aggravated assault. He also admitted that the Kahr recovered by detectives was the handgun used in the aggravated assault.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and approved a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge did not order Smajlovic detained. His next court date is Nov. 30 at the Skokie courthouse