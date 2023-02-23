Evanston police have cut the number of traffic stops they make by 70% since 2019, Sgt. Scott Sophier told a meeting of the city’s Reimaging Public Safety Committee Wednesday afternoon.

That’s happened as staffing of the Police Department’s Traffic Bureau has decreased from eight officers plus a sergeant in 2020 to what Sophier says is just three traffic officers reporting to him now.

The department’s transparency dashboard shows traffic stops have decreased from 14,813 in 2017 to 3,742 last year.

Citations issued initially rose, from 6,188 in 2017 to 10,477 in 2019 according to the department’s annual reports, but have since declined, Sophier says, to 4,500 last year. (Multiple citations can be issued as a result of a single traffic stop.)

Despite that apparent reduction in enforcement efforts, the number of reported traffic crashes and crash-related injuries in the city has also declined — most dramatically during 2020, the peak year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when far fewer drivers were on the road.

Police Chief Schenita Stewart said she’s asked Sophier to review the hundreds of violations listed in the state vehicle code over the next few months to develop a list of ones the department will emphasize for enforcement and ones to deemphasize.

Sophier said hot items for enforcement will include “distracted driving, speed enforcement and other unsafe moving violations that we see often contribute to traffic crashes.”

Among those likely to be deemphasized are most equipment violations — like broken tail lights.

Stewart said those lists will only be recommendations, “because I can’t as chief take away discretion of officers, but I can emphasize what our focus should be as a department.”

Much of the committee’s original interest in traffic stops was focused on trying to reduce the racial disparity among drivers stopped — and the transparency dashboard data shows little change on that front.

The latest Census Bureau estimates indicate Evanston’s population distribution is:

58.5% non-Hispanic white.

15.8% non-Hispanic Black.

9.0% non-Hispanic Asian.

11.8% Hispanics of any race.

5.0% non-Hispanics who are multiracial or of some other race.

Given that racial distribution, it appears that Black drivers remain substantially more likely to be stopped by police for traffic violations than would be anticipated by their share of the city’s population, while white and Asian drivers are somewhat less likely to be stopped than their share of the population would suggest.