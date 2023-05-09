Connections for the Homeless neared the finish line Monday night in its effort to win city approval to continue to operate its shelter at the Margarita Inn.

Evanston City Council members voted 6-2 to introduce the special use permit ordinance required for the shelter’s operation and appeared to be on track to give the proposal final approval at their next meeting on May 22.

During an extended public comment session, supporters of the organization, many wearing blue “We Are All Inn” T-shirts, outnumbered opponents roughly five to one.

The supporters included many of the group’s board members and other housing activists, but also some immediate neighbors of the building at 1566 Oak Ave.

Opponents have argued that Connections’ “housing first” or “low barrier” shelter model encourages continued drug and alcohol abuse and does not well serve its clients.

But Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose 4th Ward includes the Margarita, said Connections is part of the solution to homelessness.

If Evanston doesn’t have the shelter, he added, “We’ll have a tent city coming to a park near you.”

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) argued for imposing additional restrictions on the shelter’s operation, but Nieuwsma said the latest draft of the proposed operating agreement — scheduled to be reviewed by the Council at its May 22 meeting — addresses the concerns she raised.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th), who said she has made contributions to Connections, said the operation at the Margarita has had “growing pains.” But she said Connections has substantially improved its performance and its relations with the police department.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past three years,” since the organization started housing the homeless in hotels at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Revelle added.

Although he did not offer any explanation for his vote, Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) joined Kelly in voting against the special use request.

The special use ordinance will be on the Council agenda for a final approval vote on May 22.