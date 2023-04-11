Evanston alders Monday night approved plans to buy security barriers designed to prevent cars from crashing into public events.

But in doing so they cut the staff request for 60 of the Meridian mobile barriers to just 24.

The city tested the barriers at the Fountain Square tree lighting ceremony in December.

Meridian describes the devices as “the barrier of choice for Hostile Vehicle Mitigation,” saying they permit pedestrian access and can be easily moved to provide for emergency vehicle access.

Recent incidents — including one in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in which a driver sped through the town’s annual Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring more — have led to increased concerns about visitor safety at such public events.

In response Evanston has been parking dump trucks and other large city vehicles at the edge of some public events.

But those vehicles don’t present a very appealing sight for event visitors.

Evanston Police Sgt. Scott Sophier, in response to questions Monday, said it would take at least 18 barriers to secure Fountain Square — and that more would be required for events that spread over a larger area of downtown or elsewhere in the community.

The barriers are typically transported to event sites on trailers that each hold eight of the barricades, and Parks Director Audrey Thompson suggested that if the city bought just 24 barricades it could get by with just two trailers, because then only two employees would be required to deploy the barricades, even though one would have to make two trips.

Buying the 60 barriers and related equipment would have cost about $613,000. Sophier said the smaller bundle of equipment approved by the Council would cost about $303,000.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) initially suggested cutting the size of the purchase, and Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said he would only support a much smaller buy than staff had proposed.

He said the city could spend money on “a whole host of things” that would make the community safer and that the proposal reflected thinking that “the world is a much scarier space than it really is.”

But Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) said the barricades are a good solution to a very complex problem.

She said the city needed something that’s movable and quickly deployable and isn’t a snow plow or dump truck.

All six of the alderpersons present voted to cut the size of the purchase and then approve the smaller buy.