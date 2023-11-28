City Council members Monday postponed a scheduled final vote on the 2024 city budget for two weeks, but voted to redirect half of a new $3 million contribution from Northwestern University to reduce a scheduled property tax hike.

Most of that $1.5 million from the “Good Neighbor Fund” had been tentatively designated by city staff for workforce development and racial equity programming as well as for revitalization of downtown Evanston.

It was unclear after the Council voted 6-3 to use the funds to cut the property tax hike instead how those other programs would be funded.

The original city budget proposal from the city manager called for a 7.9% increase in the city’s property tax levy to help fund a $449 million budget.

With capital spending cuts and other budget reductions approved on Nov. 13, the property tax increase was trimmed to 4.5% in a total budget reduced to $433 million.

The change approved Monday night would cut the property tax increase to just 1.8%.

The council flirted Monday with the idea of tapping anticipated revenue from permit fees for the new Ryan Field to further bolster the 2024 budget, but backed off amid uncertainty noted by Mayor Daniel Biss about what delays threatened legal action against the city’s approval of the stadium might add to the project schedule.

Some council members, including Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) and Eleanor Revelle (7th), picking up on a theme discussed at the Nov. 14 Finance and Budget Committee meeting, suggested that trying to avoid any increase in the property tax levy was unwise.

Nieuwsma said the city has had three years in a row with essentially no increase in the property tax levy.

He said the city needs to gradually increase the levy or it will have to make a huge increase down the road.

Revelle said the city will soon need to address really big capital improvement needs. The city should use some of the revenue from the stadium to fund that, she said, rather than just to trim property taxes.

The Council gave final approval Monday to a 17.5% increase in water rates and a 7.5% increase in sanitation service charges — both of which had been built into the proposed 2024 budget.

The Council rejected a proposal from Ald. Devon Reid (8th) to develop a fire service fee to be charged to Northwestern University and other non-profits after Fire Chief Paul Polep said he believed he could come up with a voluntary agreement with Northwestern.

The department, Polep said, has a wonderful relationship now with Northwestern and he “doesn’t want to close the door on a good relationship.”

Polep also voiced fears that imposing such fees would discourage people from calling 911 in an emergency.

Reid’s proposal to modestly increase existing residential on-street parking fee was referred to committee, but his proposals to expand such fees citywide and dramatically increase them were rejected.

His proposals to increase the motor fuel tax by one-cent per gallon and to increase the long-term care facility license fee drew significant support, and the MFT tax hike proposal was placed on the Council’s Dec. 11 agenda as a special order of business.

Reid’s plan to impose a fee on delivery fleets was deferred to the first council meeting in March and his proposal to impose a fee on third-party food delivery services failed for lack of a second.

The Council also scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Dec. 4, to continue its budget discussions.