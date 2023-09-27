Evanston’s City Council gave final approval Tuesday night on a 7-2 vote to a scheme to provide taxpayer funding for mayoral campaigns.
Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) voted against the measure after ascertaining that — unlike the federal presidential campaign fund checkoff on tax returns — residents would have no choice about whether to have their money used to fund the program.
Ald. Devon Reid (8th) voted against the measure after failing to win support for a modification that would have only provided candidates with a taxpayer match for contributions made by poor people.
Under the proposal, pushed by the statewide group Reform for Illinois, taxpayers would be on the hook for more than $260,000 in funds over a four-year election cycle, given the current size of the city budget.
To qualify for the matching funds program, candidates would be barred from accepting contributions greater than $150 and would have to collect at least 100 such contributions qualify.
The city would then give the candidate $9 for every $1 the candidate received in contributions from Evanston residents, but the match would only apply to the first $50 of any resident’s contribution.
Funds provided to a single candidate would be capped at $90,000 and candidates would be required to limit their total campaign expenditures to $200,000.
Those limits would be reduced to $81,000 and $160,000 if ranked choice voting is implemented.
I’ve written before, strongly opposing this wacko idea.
As a taxpayer, this is *MY*money you’re spending! Did you ask me? Nope. Did you ask Evanston taxpayers in a survey about this? Nope. Did you put this on the already crazy Participatory Budget list? Of course not.
The City Council should be ashamed of this mayoral funding scheme which just invites payola. They seem to be doing everything humanly possible to shoo away current as well as scare away future citizens as well as businesses.
This is $260,000 (over a quarter of a million dollars!) money Evanston doesn’t have.
Waiting with bated breath for the next fantastical, absurd, crazy idea.
