Plans for a new Kensington School day care center at 3434 Central St. go before the Evanston City Council Monday night.

Responding to a request from neighbors opposed to the project, the operators of a competing daycare facility less than a mile away have provided a lengthy critique of Kensington’s proposal.

Mary and Andrew Fratini of The Goddard School of Skokie, located at 9651 Gross Point Road, say Kensington’s 35 proposed parking spaces are inadequate. Goddard has 38 spaces and a capacity of up to 188 children.

They also claim Kensington’s proposed staffing ratio would not meet state requirements and that there is no need for an additional for-profit child care facility in the area, except possibly for children under two years of age.

In an email to city staff responding to those claims, Charles Marlas of Kensington disputes the Goddard owners’ claims about required staff size.

He says the proposed school would be licensed for 164 students, 24 less than Goddard, and that the site could be redesigned, if the city requested, to increase the parking capacity from 35 to 39. The Unity Church site on the southwest corner of Central Street and Gross Point Road. (Google Maps image)

The proposed new school at the corner of Central and Gross Point would replace the Unity on the North Shore church on the site.

The Land Use Commission voted 3-4 last month to recommend that the Council reject the day care center plans.