Evanston’s City Council Monday night gave final approval to a special use permit and an operating agreement for Connections for the Homeless to continue running a homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn.

Nearly 30 people spoke on the issue during public comment with supporters of the shelter outnumbering opponents by more than three to one.

The operating agreement vote came after Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose 4th Ward includes the former hotel at 1566 Oak Ave., won approval of amendments he said would strengthen certain provisions of the pact.

But one of those amendments — to prohibit Margarita residents from loitering on adjacent properties was deleted after Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings said it would be very difficult for a property owner to enforce a loitering provision on other properties.

The measures were approved on 6-2 votes with Clare Kelly (1st) and Tom Suffredin (6th) voting no and Bobby Burns (5th) not present for the votes.

Kelly claimed some alders supporting the proposal had conflicts of interest.

Cummings said three alders had sought and received advice from the city’s legal staff about possible conflicts of interest, but that “we only give advice.”

He added that the city’s code of ethics addresses benefits received from an entity by a council member and said that he was not aware of any benefit Eleanor Revelle (7th) had received in return for donations she has made to Connections.

Devon Reid (8th) said 17 ethics complaints had been filed against him on the issue, but that he received from Connections assistance to pay back rent that was available during the pandemic to any member of the public and that he didn’t ask for or receive any special benefit.

Burns, who some residents have claimed received similar rent assistance, did not address the issue Monday night. Daniel Lauber.

Daniel Lauber, an attorney Kelly had encouraged the city to hire as a consultant on the shelter issue, said the operating agreement was too “loosey-goosey” and lacked clarity about what’s required in many provisions.

But Reid said some provisions suggested by Lauber were too onerous, and Cummings said the vast majority of Lauber’s suggestions were included in the operating agreement.

Neighbors opposed to the shelter have complained of a rise in anti-social behavior in the area and have argued that the shelter would damage property values.

But one shelter supporter, a real estate agent, said during public comment that prices for homes in the condominium building closest to the shelter have increased since it opened.