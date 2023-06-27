City Council members, who have welcomed a homeless shelter and a subsidized housing project to Evanston in recent months, rejected a new luxury residential development Monday night.

The 15-story, 140-unit Legacy project from Horizon Realty Group at 1621-1631 Chicago Ave. — which would have included 10 affordable units — drew a thumbs down on a five-to-one vote at the Planning and Development Committee and failed to even win introduction for discussion at the full City Council meeting.

For most alders, concern over the height of the building outweighed any interest in bringing new residents downtown to help revive a shopping district suffering from a lack of customers as many office workers continue to work from home.

Only Ald. Devon Reid (8th) spoke in favor of the project, saying the Downtown Plan, that some council members cited as a reason to oppose new building, wasn’t “equity focused” and that, as the area of the city most connected to public transit, downtown should have higher housing density.

Meanwhile, the Council Monday also voted to spend $4 million of city funds to support the planned 33-unit low income housing development planned by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation in the 1800 block of Church Street.