Evanston’s City Council — after making some modest cuts two weeks ago — is scheduled Monday to adopt a record-high spending plan for 2025.

The proposed budget now totals over $433 million — a 9% spending increase over this year, but a reduction from the $449 million spending plan initially proposed by the city manager.

The budget calls for a total net property tax levy of $60.3 million, up 4.5% from this year.

The biggest change to the spending plan was a nearly $14 million reduction in proposed capital improvement spending — a reduction driven largely by city staff’s conclusion that in-house staffing is too stretched to be able to complete as much work as initially proposed.

City Council members also have supported a proposal to increase the anticipated vacancy rate from 2% to 4% of total payroll — trimming projected spending by an additional $1.85 million.

The proposed budget does not reflect anticipated increases in city revenue from Northwestern University included in last Monday’s vote to approve the university’s plans for building a new Ryan Field.