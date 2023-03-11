Evanston City Council members are scheduled Monday night to approve a $1.76 million contract to build the planned Twiggs Park Skate Park.

The skate park project has been under development for a few years and the city has received a state grant go cover $400,000 of the project cost.

But the low bid for the project, from Hacienda Landscaping Inc., still ended up being $92,266 over the project budget. City staff propose covering the gap with money from the city’s general fund.

The 10,000-square-foot, custom cast-in-place concrete skating facility is planned for the northeast corner of Twiggs Park, adjacent to Ashland Avenue,

A staff memo says the new facility will include “expansive skating surfaces and obstacles, pathways, seat walls, security lighting, drainage facilities, site furniture, a shade structure, fencing, new landscaping, and other related amenities.”

The skate park is planned for the center of this area, just southeast of the North Shore Channel. (Google Maps image)

The project will also relocate an existing bike path to accommodate the skate park and widen the sidewalk adjacent to the park along Ashland from five to eight feet.