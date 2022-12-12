Evanston’s City Council Monday night is scheduled to adopt a 2023 budget that calls for spending $395 million.

That’s a nearly 2% reduction from the $402 million in spending in the initial budget proposed by city staff two months ago.

But it’s a nearly 10% increase in spending from the $360 million in this year’s city budget.

The changes from the staff-proposed budget include nearly $11 million in reductions to proposed spending on capital improvements and $4.5 million in increased spending on public safety pension payments.

The changes also include $1.5 million in projected savings from increasing the anticipated percentage of payroll costs that will be unspent because of delays in filling various vacant positions and more than $2 million in increased revenue forecasts from various taxes.

And the revisions eliminate a proposed 4% increase in the city’s property tax levy.

In other budget-related matters, the Council is scheduled to vote on a measure proposed by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) to transfer $2 million from the general fund to the reparations fund.

The city’s corporation counsel has said making that transfer could increase the risk of legal challenges to the reparations program.

And the Council is also scheduled to consider a proposal from the Reparations Committee to transfer $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new reparations program focused on economic development initiatives.