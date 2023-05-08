Evanston’s City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night to introduce an ordinance to permit continued use of the Margarita Inn as a homeless shelter.

The proposed special use permit would let the non-profit Connections for the Homeless organization continue to house up to 70 homeless residents in 46 rooming units at the property.

Some neighbors have strongly opposed the shelter’s continued operation — at least under its current model, citing reports of numerous police calls to the building and arguing that it has led to an increase in panhandling and other anti-social activity in the downtown area.

The Margarita was constructed in 1927 as a rooming house for women and had operated in recent years as a hotel until it was leased by Connections during the pandemic.

The staff memo for the special use application includes drafts of a proposed operating agreement for the facility, but states that it is subject to further negotiation if the special use is approved.

The staff memo says Connections claims that 57% of Margarita residents have successfully transitioned into stable housing after stays averaging nine to 10 months and that about 80% of the residents “have lived. worked, or had/have family in Evanston.”

The property was reported to have 17 property maintenance code violations at the time of a Land Use Commission hearing on the special use request last November, mostly related to the condition of the building’s rear stairs and windows and doors.

Connections says it will address those issues once it has purchased the property from the current owner.

The group also argues that denying the special use permit would likely violate federal fair housing laws.

The last Land Use Commission hearing on the special use request resulted in a tie vote — so a package of proposed conditions on the special use request is not included in the draft ordinance.

But those conditions, or other ones, could be added to the ordinance by the City Council.