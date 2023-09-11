Evanston’s City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to force taxpayers to fund mayoral candidates’ campaigns.

Revisions to the ordinance proposed by staff since the Rules Committee in July recommended adoption of the ordinance on a 6-1 vote would scale back the potential cost of the program over a four-year election cycle from roughly $450,000 to about $325,000.

Other staff-proposed changes would:

Shorten the time period for candidates to raise funds to qualify for the matching program from starting at the beginning of the four-year election cycle to beginning on Oct. 1 of the year before the election.

Clarify that private contributions gathered before the qualifying period would not be matched, but would be limited to $150 per donor for participating candidates.

Strike a provision barring contributions from lobbyists, given that the city currently lacks a lobbyist registration ordinance.

Specify that unopposed candidates would not be eligible for matching funds.

Shift responsibility for investigating and hearing claims of violations of the ordinance from the city clerk to the city’s administrative hearing officer.

Under the ordinance candidates would have to receive at least 100 initial qualifying contributions of between $5 and $50 to get matching funds.

After that, candidates would get a match of $9 from city taxpayers for every $1 in contributions they receive.

An Evanston Now analysis of the impact of the taxpayer funding proposal suggests that in a 2025 re-run of the last mayoral race the effect of the ordinance would be to slightly reduce the funds available to the 2021 winner, Daniel Biss, while dramatically increasing funds available to the two losing candidates, Lori Keenan and Sebastian Nalls.

Candidates who wanted to skip the public financing option would be free to raise private contributions in excess of the program limits.

The revised version of the ordinance does not address an issue raised in an Evanston Now report last month that noted that mayoral candidates potentially could follow a practice used by some long-shot Republican presidential candidates seeking to qualify for party debates — and provide sweepstakes offers and cash kickbacks to donors.

