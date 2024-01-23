Evanston’s City Council voted Monday night to move Civic Center offices to leased space downtown for at least the next seven to 15 years.

They authorized the city manager to negotiate and sign a lease for 53,000 square feet of space in the 909 Davis building at a net cost of $36.04 per square foot, after allowances.

They also agreed to a longer-range public engagement process this year to develop plans for building a new police and fire headquarters building. And they left open options for possibly renovating the existing civic center on Ridge Avenue or building a new one.

They reviewed a newly-released report from the AECOM consulting firm that considered a variety of solutions to address the two aging buildings.

The price tags for the solutions range from $120 million to nearly $159 million and address only initial construction costs, not long-term occupancy costs.

The scenarios involving leasing office space for the Civic Center don’t specify a lease term. But they appears to assume leasing 62,000 square feet for 20 years at a cost per square foot of about $42 per year.

Other scenarios make a variety of assumptions that might not pan out.

But with those caveats, the report appears to indicate that rebuilding the police-fire headquarters on its current site and renovating the existing civic center would be the most expensive option, while building both new facilities at the Farmers Market site on University Place that’s owned by Northwestern University would be the least costly option.

The lease was approved 6-3, with council members Clare Kelly (1st), Tom Suffredin (6th) and Devon Reid (8th) voting no.

Kelly claimed that the executive session at which the Council had previously discussed the lease violated the state’s Open Meetings Act, an assertion that Mayor Daniel Biss strongly disputed, saying it was “not within a million miles of an OMA violation.”

Reid said the 15-year term was too long and that the city shouldn’t be renting it’s primary office space over the long term.

But Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak said the landlord wouldn’t agree to a five year lease term and that discounts included in the negotiated deal would disappear in a short-term agreement.

And Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said trying to negotiate the terms in public was in effect “negotiating for the landlord.”