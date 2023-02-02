Evanston’s health department reports reports four Evanston residents were newly-admitted to local hospitals with COVID-10 symptoms during the past seven days.

That was less than half the nine admitted during the preceding period and caused the city’s COVID risk level to drop from “medium” to “low.”

The total number of persons hospitalized with COVID symptoms in Evanston’s two hospitals stood at 14 as of Wednesday.

Just 2.85% of the hospitals’ staffed inpatient beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past seven days — continuing to be well below the 10% threshold for the other parameter that can raise a community’s risk level from “low” to “medium.”

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported a total of 65 new COVID cases in the past seven days, compared to 107 in the preceding seven-day period.