Evanston’s health department reports three Evanston residents were newly-admitted to local hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms during the past seven days.

That was down from four during the preceding period and kept the city’s COVID risk level at “low” for a second week.

The total number of persons hospitalized with COVID symptoms in Evanston’s two hospitals stood at eight as of Wednesday.

Just 2.35% of the hospitals’ staffed inpatient beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past seven days — continuing to be well below the 10% threshold for the other parameter that can raise a community’s risk level from “low” to “medium.”

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported a total of 66 new CVID cases in the past seven years, compared to 65 in the preceding seven-day period.