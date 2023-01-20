Evanston’s health department reports only four Evanston residents were newly-admitted to local hospitals with with COVID-19 symptoms during the past seven days.

But the total number of residents hospitalized with the disease rose to 30, apparently with some patients who’d been released from the hospital having to return for further treatment.

The health department says that using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics, Evanston’s COVID risk level remained low for a second week.

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported a total of 81 new COVID cases in the past seven days, compared to 105 in the preceding seven day period.