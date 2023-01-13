Declining hospitalizations has led Evanston’s COVID-19 risk level to fall from “medium” to “low” this week.

Just six new people were hospitalized here with the virus over the last seven days. That works out to a rate of 7.68 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people — below the threshold of 10 admissions per 100,000 that marks the boundary between medium and low on the scale used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Over the period the total number of Evanstonians hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis first rose from 17 to 30 and then dropped to seven as of Wednesday.

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.

Evanston has reported a total of 105 new COVID cases in the past seven days, compared to 231 in the preceding seven day period.