A two-car collison at the intersection of Ridge and Grove sent one person to the hospital and closed Ridge between Grove and Lake shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Police tell Evanston Now that a Subaru going eastbound on Grove and a Prius going south on Ridge were involved.
There was only a driver in each vehicle. The Prius driver was taken to Evanston Hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.
Air bags deployed in both cars.
The closed segment of Ridge was still shut as of 9:15, but the Subaru was towed away, and it appeared the road would reopen soon.
No charges or citations have been issued.
This is exactly the reason the intersection was changed to restrict Grove St traffic to only turn right from 7 AM to 7 PM. As a long time resident on Grove St, I couldn’t begin to count how many times I have heard the sound of two cars colliding at this intersection.
Police routinely enforce the restriction. I’ve even seen a police car sitting on the West side of Grove, advising a West-bound vehicle over their PA that left turns are prohibited and the West bound car still makes the left turn in front of the police car.
There are already stoplights at Lake and Davis. Making Grove a controlled intersection would adversly affect the traffic on Ridge.
Does anyone have an idea for how to make this intersection safer?
Leave a comment