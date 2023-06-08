A two-car collison at the intersection of Ridge and Grove sent one person to the hospital and closed Ridge between Grove and Lake shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police tell Evanston Now that a Subaru going eastbound on Grove and a Prius going south on Ridge were involved.

There was only a driver in each vehicle. The Prius driver was taken to Evanston Hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.

Air bags deployed in both cars.

The closed segment of Ridge was still shut as of 9:15, but the Subaru was towed away, and it appeared the road would reopen soon.

No charges or citations have been issued.