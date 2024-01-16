Evanston police say someone used a hammer to damage a phone holder at the AT&T phone store downtown Saturday afternoon.

And about the same time a shoplifter stole three iPhones from the T-Mobile store less than three blocks away.

The long weekend also three car theft attempts — one failed, the other two succeeded, but one of those cars was later recovered.

Burglars grabbed video games and cell phones from an unlocked 2009 Lexus in the 1600 block of Brummel and a wallet from an unlocked 2010 Toyota in the 400 block of Ridge.

Electric scooters disappeared from apartment buildings in the 1000 block of Ashland and the 2200 block of Ridge.

And shoplifters hit the Walgreens stores on Chicago Avenue and on Green Bay Road, the CVS on Asbury and the Valle Produce market on Dempster.

Police arrested one person for retail theft and two others for battery.