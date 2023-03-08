Evanston police once issued a detailed crime bulletin each weekday, from Monday to Friday, except for city holidays. About a year ago, it was reduced to four days a week (none on Wednesday), but beginning in March it has been further reduced to three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The reason, according to Cmdr. Ryan Glew, is for greater efficiency, as it formerly was an additional burden on a department that had a greater responsibility for public safety. Now, he said, it is in the Records Bureau, where it ought to be.

So here are the items in today’s bulletin:

BATTERY
1454 Elmwood
Clifford H. Kraut, 77, of 6423 N. Francisco Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY
2200 Lee
A burglary suspect accessed an unlocked 2019 Dodge in the 2200 block of Lee Street at about 11:15 a.m. Friday and took a garage door opener.

700 Monticello
Money was taken from a 2018 Buick in the 700 block of Monticello Place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:38 a.m. Monday,

1800 Ridge
Pry marks designated an entry process for a burglary suspect at a residence in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Miscellaneous items were taken.

1800 Asbury
Two bicycles and other recreational and sports equipment were taken from a garage in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue between 10:19 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
2300 Main
A glass door was damaged at a store in the 2300 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

2200 Noyes
The rear passenger window on a 2016 Kia was damaged in the 2200 block of Noyes Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

DRUGS
207 Asbury
Leslie Michael Adams, 45, of 3405 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 207 Asbury Ave. at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

THEFT
1300 Brummel
A gray 2014 Honda, with the engine left running, was taken from a parking lot in the 1300 block of Brummel Street around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Seward
Someone damaged the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2018 Hyundai in the 800 block of Seward Street between 7 p.m. Monday and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

900 Washington
Someone damaged the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2014 Kia from a parking lot in the 900 block of Washington Street between 4 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday.

1500 Colfax
A blue 2018 Kia was taken from the 1500 block of Colfax Street in the morning hours of Monday.

2600 Sheridan
A black 2021 Ford was stolen from the 2600 block of Sheridan Road between 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

100 Callan
A package delivered to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue was taken around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

500 South Boulevard
A package delivered to a residence in the 500 block of South Boulevard was taken between Friday and 2:15 p.m. Monday.

2400 Howard
A package of Pampers was taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday.

600 Chicago
Toiletries were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Laundry and first aid merchandise were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

2100 Green Bay
Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road between 7:07 p.m. and 7:33 p.m. Monday.

Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

200 Brown
The front license plate of a Nissan vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Brown Avenue at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The plate number is DD13878.

TRAFFIC
Ridge at Lee
Deonna N. Ford, 24, of 2108 Dewey Ave., was arrested at Ridge Avenue and Lee Street at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on April 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document:

March-08DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *