Evanston police once issued a detailed crime bulletin each weekday, from Monday to Friday, except for city holidays. About a year ago, it was reduced to four days a week (none on Wednesday), but beginning in March it has been further reduced to three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The reason, according to Cmdr. Ryan Glew, is for greater efficiency, as it formerly was an additional burden on a department that had a greater responsibility for public safety. Now, he said, it is in the Records Bureau, where it ought to be.

So here are the items in today’s bulletin:

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Clifford H. Kraut, 77, of 6423 N. Francisco Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

2200 Lee

A burglary suspect accessed an unlocked 2019 Dodge in the 2200 block of Lee Street at about 11:15 a.m. Friday and took a garage door opener.

700 Monticello

Money was taken from a 2018 Buick in the 700 block of Monticello Place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:38 a.m. Monday,

1800 Ridge

Pry marks designated an entry process for a burglary suspect at a residence in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Miscellaneous items were taken.

1800 Asbury

Two bicycles and other recreational and sports equipment were taken from a garage in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue between 10:19 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2300 Main

A glass door was damaged at a store in the 2300 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

2200 Noyes

The rear passenger window on a 2016 Kia was damaged in the 2200 block of Noyes Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

DRUGS

207 Asbury

Leslie Michael Adams, 45, of 3405 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 207 Asbury Ave. at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

THEFT

1300 Brummel

A gray 2014 Honda, with the engine left running, was taken from a parking lot in the 1300 block of Brummel Street around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Seward

Someone damaged the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2018 Hyundai in the 800 block of Seward Street between 7 p.m. Monday and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

900 Washington

Someone damaged the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2014 Kia from a parking lot in the 900 block of Washington Street between 4 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday.

1500 Colfax

A blue 2018 Kia was taken from the 1500 block of Colfax Street in the morning hours of Monday.

2600 Sheridan

A black 2021 Ford was stolen from the 2600 block of Sheridan Road between 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

100 Callan

A package delivered to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue was taken around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

500 South Boulevard

A package delivered to a residence in the 500 block of South Boulevard was taken between Friday and 2:15 p.m. Monday.

2400 Howard

A package of Pampers was taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday.

600 Chicago

Toiletries were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Laundry and first aid merchandise were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

2100 Green Bay

Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road between 7:07 p.m. and 7:33 p.m. Monday.

Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

200 Brown

The front license plate of a Nissan vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Brown Avenue at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The plate number is DD13878.

TRAFFIC

Ridge at Lee

Deonna N. Ford, 24, of 2108 Dewey Ave., was arrested at Ridge Avenue and Lee Street at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on April 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

