Evanston police once issued a detailed crime bulletin each weekday, from Monday to Friday, except for city holidays. About a year ago, it was reduced to four days a week (none on Wednesday), but beginning in March it has been further reduced to three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The reason, according to Cmdr. Ryan Glew, is for greater efficiency, as it formerly was an additional burden on a department that had a greater responsibility for public safety. Now, he said, it is in the Records Bureau, where it ought to be.
So here are the items in today’s bulletin:
BATTERY
1454 Elmwood
Clifford H. Kraut, 77, of 6423 N. Francisco Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with battery.
BURGLARY
2200 Lee
A burglary suspect accessed an unlocked 2019 Dodge in the 2200 block of Lee Street at about 11:15 a.m. Friday and took a garage door opener.
700 Monticello
Money was taken from a 2018 Buick in the 700 block of Monticello Place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:38 a.m. Monday,
1800 Ridge
Pry marks designated an entry process for a burglary suspect at a residence in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Miscellaneous items were taken.
1800 Asbury
Two bicycles and other recreational and sports equipment were taken from a garage in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue between 10:19 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
2300 Main
A glass door was damaged at a store in the 2300 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
2200 Noyes
The rear passenger window on a 2016 Kia was damaged in the 2200 block of Noyes Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
DRUGS
207 Asbury
Leslie Michael Adams, 45, of 3405 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 207 Asbury Ave. at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
THEFT
1300 Brummel
A gray 2014 Honda, with the engine left running, was taken from a parking lot in the 1300 block of Brummel Street around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
800 Seward
Someone damaged the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2018 Hyundai in the 800 block of Seward Street between 7 p.m. Monday and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
900 Washington
Someone damaged the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2014 Kia from a parking lot in the 900 block of Washington Street between 4 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday.
1500 Colfax
A blue 2018 Kia was taken from the 1500 block of Colfax Street in the morning hours of Monday.
2600 Sheridan
A black 2021 Ford was stolen from the 2600 block of Sheridan Road between 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.
100 Callan
A package delivered to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue was taken around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
500 South Boulevard
A package delivered to a residence in the 500 block of South Boulevard was taken between Friday and 2:15 p.m. Monday.
2400 Howard
A package of Pampers was taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday.
600 Chicago
Toiletries were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Laundry and first aid merchandise were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
2100 Green Bay
Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road between 7:07 p.m. and 7:33 p.m. Monday.
Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
200 Brown
The front license plate of a Nissan vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Brown Avenue at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The plate number is DD13878.
TRAFFIC
Ridge at Lee
Deonna N. Ford, 24, of 2108 Dewey Ave., was arrested at Ridge Avenue and Lee Street at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on April 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
Related document: