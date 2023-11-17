More than a day after a CTA Yellow Line train collided with a track maintenance snow plow just north of the Howard Street station, service on the line to Skokie was still suspended Friday afternoon.

Nearly two dozen people were injured in the crash and at least two passengers on the train have already filed suit against the transit agency.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

67-year-old Matt Jones, one of the passengers who have filed suit, says he “bounced around like a pinball” after the collision.

The Yellow Line train was reportedly traveling at about 30 miles per hour as it rounded a curve through a viaduct under Chicago Avenue in Evanston and struck the diesel-powered snow plow that was headed in the same direction but at about 10 miles per hour.

The CTA has shuttle buses running along the Yellow Line route.