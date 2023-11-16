Chicago Transit Authority rail service in Evanston has been suspended following a CTA train crash near the Howard Station.

The service suspension started around 10:45 Thursday morning and affected Red, Yellow and Purple line service.

Reportedly an inbound Yellow Line train collided with a CTA maintenance vehicle used to clear snow just north of the Howard Street station.

Update 12:30 p.m. Chicago Fire officials say 23 people were injured in the crash — three critically, nine less seriously and 11 described as “walking wounded.” Another 15 train passengers declined to be transported to hospitals.

In addition, Evanston fire crews as of 11:15 a.m. were were evacuating a stalled CTA train on the Purple Line at Clark Street.

Fire officials said 12 passengers were successfully evacuated from that train without injury.

Evanston fire crews reported wrapping up their operations on the tracks by about 11:45 a.m.

The CTA is suggesting that Yellow Line riders use the 97 bus route and that Purple Line riders use the 205 route while the rail service is down.

Initially after the wreck the CTA said Red Line service was only operating between Thorndale and 95th Street, but by shortly before 2 p.m. service to and from Howard had been restored, but the line was said to still be experiencing major delays.

As a result of the accident, Chicago Avenue is closed to traffic between Howard Street and South Boulevard.