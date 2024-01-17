The CVS pharmacy in the Sherman Avenue Target store will close on Feb. 27, as the nation’s largest pharmacy chain reduces the number of in-Target pharmacies around the country.

“The closures are part of our plan to realign our national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density and are based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns, and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right location for patients,” CVS spokesperson Amy Thibualt said in an email to Evanston Now.

CVS has long had a pharmacy at 1711 Sherman Ave., just a block away from Target, and it always seemed a bit odd to have two CVS locations so close to each other.

According to the Boston Globe, CVS has operated pharmacies in Target stores since 2015. The pharmacy chain purchased Target’s pharmacy business for $1.9 billion, and converted Target pharmacies to CVS or established new ones inside Target stores.

Once the downtown Target location closes, prescriptions will be transferred to the other downtown CVS.

CVS says impacted employees will be offered positions in other stores.

The CVS in Target on Howard Street in Evanston will remain open.

In fact, the majority of CVS Target locations will not shut down. According to the Globe, CVS has pharmacies in 1,800 Target stores, and will be closing fewer than 100.

CVS has also been closing some non-Target locations, and expects 900 non-Target and Target pharmacies to have shuttered between 2022 and the end of this year, about 10% of the company’s total.