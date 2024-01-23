When members of the Evanston/Skokie District 65 Board of Education showed up for their meeting Monday night, they fully expected to vote to close the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

The K-8 bilingual, two-way immersion school would shut when the new 5th Ward School opened, now targeted for Fall 2026.

After all, the motion had been unofficially but overwhelmingly approved just a week ago, in a straw vote among board members.

That motion would have closed Rhodes, and split its K-8 TWI students, with K-5 going to the new 5th Ward School, and 6-8 to Haven Middle School. A rejected option would have seen if Rhodes K-8 could be placed in another district building.

But state law prevented voting on either choice Monday night.

A section of Illinois law, not previously disclosed to the board by Interim Superintendent Angel Turner and her administration, requires three public hearings before a board can vote to close a school.

And while the end result may well end up the same (no single-building K-8 TWI), the delay required for the hearings gives Rhodes parents an unexpected glimmer of hope that they can keep lobbying to save the program.

Melissa Rosenzweig, a Rhodes parent, told the board that the K-8 bilingual program “is one of your greatest accomplishments,” in “the most diverse school in District 65.”

“You made something good,” she added. “Don’t get rid of it.”

After being informed of the three-hearing requirement, the board could only vote on “action to commence process for consideration of closing of Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies,” in other words, to hold the hearings.

And even that vote was not unanimous, passing 4-2, with one abstention. Most major school board votes have been 7-0 in recent years.

Joey Hailpern, one of the “no” votes, was not pleased with the last-minute revelations about state law.

“I guess in the future I’d like big decisions to be thought out before we vote on them,” he said.

Superintendent Turner responded that “my team has been working very hard since October. We’ve been transparent and have come forward and have not tried to cut corners.”

While the hearing-rule may seem like only semantics, it’s not. That’s because the hearings are required in order to close a physical school building … but not necessarily a school program.

This gives the Rhodes parents one more shot to try to convince the school board to move the Rhodes program to another district school.

One place Bessie Rhodes will not be moving is the 5th Ward School, thanks to the $25 million cost overrun that led to Rhodes being dropped from the new building.

The board did approve the final new, 5th Ward design plan, $48.4 million, K-5, 600 students, a smaller but still more expensive facility than $40 million, K-8, 900 student building promised two years ago.

The vote then, and the vote for this latest design, was unanimous.