The Evanston/Skokie District 65 Board of Education has passed a balanced budget for the 2023-24 school year, but it’s about as balanced as an acrobat walking on a tightrope — it’s shaky.
The board approved the $172.4 million spending plan for FY’24 on Monday night, but it comes with a smaller surplus than originally projected. And, it follows a $7.5 million deficit for academic 2022-23.
“We’re just spending too much, Business Manager Kathy Zalewski told the board.
“It’s as simple as that.”
The projected FY ’24 surplus is only $276,000, a $487,000 drop from what had been predicted several weeks ago.
Higher expenses are primarily driven by drivers … bus drivers.
Zalewski noted that costs have been increasing for transportation, maintenance and other purchased services.
And it’s not going to get any easier.
While District 65 enrollment keeps going down, expenses keep going up.
Those expenses would be even higher for FY ’24 without the district’s elimination of 14.5 full-time-equivalent (FTE) teaching positions. No one was laid off. The cuts came through attrition.
But without either a bucket full of unexpected new revenue, or more slicing and dicing of costs, Zalewski said that District 65 faces a$4 million deficit for school year 2024-25, and stressed that efforts need to start now to head that off.
“We have a lot of work to do.”
I agree that they “have a lot of work to do “. But when Dr Horton and the business manager proposed the new school there was lofty talk of 4 stories tall, 900 students, LEED certified, a school within a school , a swimming pool, roller rink new play ground and it wasn’t going to cost the taxpayers anything! No referendum needed. Of course those two men left for greener pastures. Reality has settled in. NOW “ They have a lot of work to do”. I’m so glad my husband and I don’t plan our budget, needed repairs and future projects like that
Don’t worry, I am sure that the new school will come in under budget and the busing savings will probably be more than enough to fill any gaps.
Maybe we can hire Horton through his consultancy to figure out another ‘miraculous’ funding tool to help get out of the red.
But we aren’t paying for Horton’s private security detail or catered lunch everyday for him and his cronies who all bailed from this sinking ship. Criminal charges should be brought upon every one of these board members who turned a blind eye to all this.
