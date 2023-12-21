A pile of white snow could put School District 65’s custodial overtime budget into the red.

Business Manager Kathy Zalewski tells Evanston Now that only 10% of the $400,000 budgeted for the current school year remains, and that could be wiped out if custodial staff has to be called in at night or over the weekend for snow removal.

Nearly all of the OT was spent last summer, getting school buildings ready for classes following the end of summer camps held in district facilities.

In recent years, the academic calendar has been starting earlier, but camp schedules maintained by outside groups using school buildings did not change. So, fix-up time kept shrinking.

“The window to clean up and get ready was very small,” Zalewski says.

“There was not enough time in the regular week, so our crews had to do the work on the weekend” or at night, she explains.

“That eats up our overtime budget.”

To prevent this in the future, summer camps run by outside groups in school buildings will now have to end several weeks earlier, by July 19, giving the district about a month to get the cleanup work done during regular weekday hours.

Interim Superintendent Angel Turner told a school board committee last week that summer programs operated by the district, which already end earlier, will not be impacted.

“We are not altering anything which is district-provided,” she said.

If the overtime budget does run out before the current fiscal year ends, Zalewski says there have been savings in other areas, so fund transfers are possible if needed.

For example, spending on consultants, she explains, is down 75% compared to last year. Software expenses and other purchased services have also declined.

Despite cutting some expenditures and raising certain fees, District 65 still faces a potential $4 million dollar shortfall for Fiscal 2025, so more reductions may be needed.

“We’re definitely watching our budget,” Zalewski says.