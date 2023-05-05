Students in Evanston/Skokie School District 65 are behaving better this school year than in the one before.

Assistant Superintendent Terrance Little told a school board committee recently that incidents of misbehavior on buses, in the lunchroom and on the playground have all decreased as of mid-April.

On the buses, for example, Little said the hiring of bus monitors has contributed to a 16.6% reduction in the number of reported incidents (54 in 2022, 43 for the same period this year).

“The entire school experience includes the time when kids make their way to and from the building,” Little told a school board committee. Assistant Superintendent Terrance Little briefs D65 board committee on April 19 about discipline and safety

Incidents at recess (indoors and outdoors) have dropped 14.6%(506 to 432), and reported problems in the lunchroom have “decreased a significant 26%” (295 to 218).

Little said that lunchroom monitors have received additional training from a nonprofit group called Playworks, which, according to his written report, “has contributed to … [monitors’] efforts in building meaningful and impactful relationships with the students.”

Playworks has also provided strategies on how to keep kids having fun at recess and not bullying their fellow students.

According to the Playworks website, “The natural leaders on the playground are kids, not adults. Kids want to be acknowledged for their leadership abilities and they want to grow. A little encouragement is all kids need to lead games, pass out equipment and set a positive, playful tone.”

Little also outlined District 65’s overall philosophy for safety and security: “Hardening the exterior [of buildings] while cultivating a more welcome and supportive environment inside the schools.”

Each of the system’s 18 schools now has a “concierge,” a greeter/unarmed security person, who checks guests in, patrols the halls, and in case of an emergency, helps secure the building until police arrive.

In March, Little’s report says, reports of a “dangerous individual moving around town” led to a lockdown at Lincoln Elementary, the school closest to what turned out to be a police SWAT response. Police response Friday, March 17, included NIPAS SWAT team. (Jeff Hirsh photo)

The report said that the school used a “Secure and Teach” program, where classes continued through the lockdown, while school officials “made sure all doors were secured and they hardened the visibility to the inside of the building,” making it tougher to look in.

Despite progress, however, there have still been potentially disturbing incidents. Just one day before Little’s report to the school board, Lincolnwood Elementary went on a brief lockdown after an eight-year-old told his teacher that he had a loaded handgun magazine in his backpack.

There was no gun, just the magazine, and it was the child who informed his teacher of what was in the backpack, and the child made no threats. Police said the magazine belonged to a family member, and the gun was later turned over to police.

While this particular incident involved only a magazine, and the child came forward saying he had it, the magazine did get inside the school in a backpack, raising the question “what if it was a gun?”

District 65 went on record some years ago opposing police “school resource officers” in the buildings, and there is no political backing on the board to change that, nor to have metal detectors at the doors.

Little indicated that “hardening the exterior” while “soften[ing] the interior” is preferred to having cops inside, which some children and parents see as overbearing, particularly to students of color.

Little said that not only is District 65 on the right track, but it is sending a message to other school systems, although some may scratch their heads at the end of his conclusion.

“Our efforts, to ensure safety and a positive learning environment,” Little told the board panel, “combined with our committment to social-emotional learning, transportation safety, athletics, and educational excellence have made us the best district on earth.”