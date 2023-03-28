Those who master English as a second language do better on some standardized achievement tests than do those who have spoken English for their whole lives.

Those results from Evanston/Skokie District 65 were presented to the Board of Education Monday night, as part of a discussion of multilingual education.

Amy Correa, the district’s multilingual program director, reported on standardized MAP tests for the current school year.

Correa said former English Learners (EL) who have become fluent in English “have the highest percentage of students at or above the 50th percentile in both mathematics and reading,” with 70 and 79 percent respectively.

“General Education monolingual students,” those who grew up with English as their primary language, scored slightly lower, 69 and 75 percent.

Students who were still English Learners had only 20 to 32 percent of test takers above the 50th percentile, depending on where they were learning a new language.

It can take awhile to move from EL to English fluency, five-to-seven years, according to Correa.

As to why students who start with one language and then master English perform better on standardized tests, Correa said it appears that “language proficiency is an important factor in academic performance.”

Board president Sergio Hernandez suggested the higher peformance is “because we have to use more of our brains,” mastering English, plus the student’s original language, and academic classes all at the same time.

More than 70 languages are spoken by students in District 65, with Spanish far and away the most common (about two thirds of international language speakers).

While the number of English Learners has stayed about the same in recent years, at about 1,100, Correa noted that with overall district enrollment declining, the percentage of EL students in District 65 has jumped from 9.5% in 2014 to 17% now.

Despite the success former English Learners achieve once they become fluent, Correa said there are still many EL students who struggle with English. She said a number of programs will be implemented to better work with those children and their families.