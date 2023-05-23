Whoever takes Devon Horton’s place as superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65 might not have to do something Horton and his predecessors were required to do: Live in the district.

Horton is leaving at the end of June to become superintendent of the DeKalb County, Georgia, school system.

At Monday night’s District 65 Board of Education meeting, board members talked about the search process for finding a new top administrator.

One option kicked around (with no decision made yet) was to drop District 65’s residency requirement for the superintendent.

That rule is specifically spelled out in Horton’s contract, with language explaining why: “The Superintendent shall maintain residency within the boundaries of the School District,” the contract states, “to establish a strong presence and to be an active participant in school and community activities.”

But the idea that “you work here, you live here” may not fly any more with the current board, some of whom were on the panel that hired Horton under the very residency requirement which might now be dropped.

Board member Biz Lidsay-Ryan said “the level of intensity of being superintendent entails being invovled in rhe community whether you like it or not.”

Recalling hostile and racist messages Horton received earlier in his three-year tenure, Lindsay-Ryan said the superintendent “needs to be able to go home and recharge” due to the “level of resistance and threat” which can exist, and that could mean living outside of the district.

Board member Joey Hailpern he is open to discussing the residency rule, noting “it’s not a deal-breaker for him” if it’s dropped.

And Omar Salem, the newest board member, said while he “sees some value” in residency, it might be a good idea to offer an “added stipend” if the new superintendent lived in the district voluntarily.

“Combat pay,” Salem said, with a laugh.

As a group, board members seemed in favor of hiring a search firm to find candidates to replace Horton, as opposed to doing the search themselves.

The board also hopes to name an interim superintendent before Horton leaves. The board will handle that search.

Half a dozen community members spoke to the board, praising Horton’s work with District 65.

Horton will make $325,000 as superintendent of the much larger DeKalb County system, a $62,500 raise over what he is making in Evanston.

Besides the pay bump, Horton will also get something else in his DeKalb County contract — a requirement that he lives within that county.