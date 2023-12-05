Faced with an ongoing need to reduce the budget, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 may shrink the number of summer school slots this year and perhaps make some students pay.

The issue was discussed Monday evening at the school board’s Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting.

Lee Hart, the district’s manager of extended learning, is asking the board to allocate $873,000, for 1,160 summer school seats this year for general education students.

That compares to $1.1 million, for 1,515 slots last summer.

Hart said the lower number of 2024 spaces is more in line with the actual need.

In both cases, part of the funding is direct, District 65 dollars, while some is in-kind contributions to contract providers, such as letting those providers use District 65 buildings.

Board member Omar Salem said that $870,000 “seems a little high,” and asked if the district could “possibly look into some students paying.”

Hart agreed that District 65 is an “outlier,” by offering summer school at no charge.

“It’s pretty rare for folks not to charge for summer school,” she said.

(For example, at District 202 Evanston Township High School, fees vary by course, in addition to a one-time $70 registration charge. However, ETHS offers a $175 credit for students receiving free or reduced-price lunches).

If District 65 does start charging for summer school (no rate was mentioned) officials indicated that students on free/reduced price lunches would be exempt. So, adding fees won’t add much to the coffers.

Assistant Superintendent Stacy Beardsley said 70% of the district’s summer school pupils are in those meal categories, so, financially, “it’s not going to be a big difference for us,” fees or not.

Summer school classes offer catch-up opportunities, enrichment and mitigate what educators call the “summer learning loss,” which puts children behind when school starts in the fall.

The administration is also asking for $980,000 for summer school for 400 special education students. A comparison with last year’s budget was not provided.

The full school board will get the summer school budget proposal on Dec. 18, however, it’s unclear if that will include a fee.

On Dec. 18 the board will also see the latest design and financing plans for the downsized 5th Ward School.

And, it’s possible the meeting might see a recommendation on the future of the Bessie Rhodes magnet school program.

Student Assignment Manager Sarita Smith said “we know very clearly that Bessie Rhodes wants to stay together as K-8.”

“The question,” she added, is “is that reality?”

Rhodes was originally supposed to move its entire program to the 5th Ward building once it opens.

But with that building shrinking from K-8 to K-5 to save money, the move was dropped.

The district still plans to close and sell the Rhodes building in a few years, so it’s uncertain where the students and staff will end up after that.