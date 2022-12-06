The first day at the long-awaited 5th Ward School has moved from the originally announced fall of 2024, to some time in 2025, and now to 18-24 months after whenever construction begins.

Sarita Smith, District 65’s Student Assignments Manager, told the school board’s Curriculum and Policy Committee on Monday that announcing a new target date that might not be met is not a good idea. Sarita Smith, Manager of Student Assigments, at school board Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting.

“We’ve stopped saying dates at this time,” Smith said,” because construction is reality just as COVID is reality.”

The $40 million dollar facility will return a neighborhood school to the historically Black 5th Ward. Students from that community have been bused to other parts of town since Evanston schools were desegrated half a century ago.

More information about the new school will be discussed at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Center.

Smith said four potential designs will be presented at the session.

One major question, Smith noted, is high interest in what the new building — replacing the old Foster School — will be named.

“I’ve probably been asked more about the name than anything else,” Smith said.

The new school will be grades K-8.

Smith said she has also been asked about early childhood programs for the community.

“We know early childhood is a need in that ward,” she stated.

“Where we put it” is yet to be determined.