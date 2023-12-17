The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 board is scheduled Monday to consider a 20% increase in its summer camp fees.

In a memo, district staff members say it would be the first fee increase since the summer camp program began in 2016.

Fees for the full-time four-week program would increase from $750 to $900, while the costs of the part-time camp program would increase from $600 to $720.

The memo says the school district’s summer camp fees would still be lower than fees charged last summer for similar programs by the McGaw YMCA and the Skokie Park District, and only slightly higher than the fee charged by the City of Evanston’s summer camp program at the Crown Center.

The school board is also scheduled to act Monday on a 3% increase in school busing fees for students at magnet schools and special programs.

The full busing fee now is $583 and the reduced fee is $174. Those would rise to $600 and $179 if the increase is adopted.

The board is also scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday night on its already-announced 5% increase in the property tax levy for next year and take formal action to adopt the levy.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the district administration building, 1500 McDaniel Ave.