The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board will go behind closed doors Monday to start talking about finding a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Devon Horton is leaving at the end of June to take the same position in a much larger district in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Last Wednesday the board decided to go hold the closed session to discuss personnel matters, including the superintendent search.

It was not stated whether the closed session will deal only with hiring an interim leader, or also include beginning the search process for a permanent superintendent (or as permanent as the job can be in such a high-turnover position).

Board president Sergio Hernandez has previously said that “hiring a superintendent is our most important job” … but it is “not our desire to rush this process.”

The board, he said, plans to appoint an interim superintendent to take over when Horton leaves, “while we engage in a national search for a new leader.”

Hernandez was re-appointed as board president on May 10, for the next year.

The vote by his board colleagues was unanimous, as was the vote to retain Soo La Kim as board vice-president.

Also that day, the newest board member, Omar Salem, was sworn in. Omar Salem takes oath of office as D65 school board member on May 10.

Salem, a first-time candidate, was top vote getter in the five-person school board race in April. Incumbents Mya Wilkins and Sergio Hernandez were re-elected, to fill out the three winners’ slots. Each winner gets a four-year term.

Salem is a District 65 parent and a teacher in another district. He is currently on leave from the teaching position to serve as professional issues director with the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

In a statement issued by the district, Salem said, “I’m hoping to tap into my 15 years of experience in public education to help shape policies that advance equity and inclusion and ensure that all students feel safe, challenged and loved.”