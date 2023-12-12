“When,” asked District 65 school board member Joey Hailpern, “are transportation costs for an outside vendor too much? It just keeps going up and up.”

With the district paying more than $1 million a month to three different school bus operators combined, Hailpern says he wants to find out if District 65 could save money by running its own buses. Perhaps not for all routes, but at least for some, he indicated.

Hailpern told the Personnel, Buildings and Grounds and Finance Committee on Monday that “maybe we start incrementally,” instead of a full-blown fleet, but other districts should be checked to see if running their own buses is cost-efficient. District 65 School Board committee meetiing Monday evening.

Hailpern said Skokie District 68 recently purchased five buses for $700,000.

District 65 uses about 60 buses, so buying that many might be cost-prohibitive, unless the savings were huge. As Hailpern noted, he’s not calling for a full fleet at this point. Just a study to see if at least buying some buses makes sense.

One way to reduce busing expenses, said Assistant Superintendent Terrance Little, is to revise route schedules to require fewer vehicles, whoever runs them.

“The reality is there are multiple routes running at the same time,” Little explained, so it’s not possible for one bus to drop off at “School A,” and then go get kids for “School B.”

However, Little said he will look into route changes, as well as investigate other districts that operate their own buses.

There are a lot of “what ifs” here. For example, political pressure for sustainability might mean a push for electric buses. But those can cost three times as much as a diesel bus, or even more.

Another issue is the amount of busing needed once the new 5th Ward School opens, potentially in Fall 2025.

Part of the original 5th Ward plan was a redrawing of school attendance boundaries, so most children could walk, and not need to ride a bus. Fewer buses. Fewer drivers. Less cost.

But with the 5th Ward School being downsized to K-5 from K-8 to save money, that could impact attendance lines differently, so perhaps more children would have to be bused than originally considered in the 5th Ward plan.

We should learn more about the 5th Ward School next Monday. Interim Superintendent Angela Turner told the committee that she’ll be bringing in schematic designs and financing specifics to that meeting.