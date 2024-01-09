Instead of “fill ‘er up,” the phrase will become “charger ‘er up” for some school buses transporting children in Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

The money to buy the buses comes from a $5 billion, multi-year federal program that is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and is administered by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA and U. S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-9), whose district includes the Evanston/Skokie school system, announced the grants on Monday.

Schakowsky said the money will help “replace dirty diesel school buses with clean electric buses.”

District 65 does not operate its own fleet, but rather contracts with a vendor, Positive Connections.

So, the “clean bus” money will go to Positive Connections’ parent firm, New Jersey based Student Transportation of America (STA).

STA is slated to receive $12.2 million for 32 buses, for school systems the company serves in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The announcements do not specify how many buses will go for District 65, nor when they are expected to be on the street.

Several other contractors serving Illinois and other Midwestern states are also receiving funding, along with the Chicago and Peoria school districts.

District 65 failed in a previous federal grant application for electric buses in 2022, requesting $1.1 million to purchase four vehicles.

Electric buses can cost three times as much as a diesel bus.

Transportation is one of the fastest growing expenses for District 65 and other school systems nationwide. The driver shortage has driven up salaries.

District 65 projects spending $12.2 million on busing during the current school year.

D65 had previously received a separate grant via Northwestern University to convert one diesel bus to electric.

That Head Start bus is run by a different vendor, Compass Transportation.

According to the EPA, the Clean School Bus Program “will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air.”

It’s at least possible that the new buses will be lower-emission propane or compressed natural gas vehicles instead of zero-emission electric.

The EPA release said that all three types are possible in the nationwide funding program, although Rep. Schakowsky said that D65’s vehicles will be electric-powered.