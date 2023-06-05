An interim replacement for Devon Horton is expected to be named Monday night by the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board.

A special board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., with “Appointment of Interim Superintendent and Approval of Interim Superintendent Agreement” as the main item on the agenda.

The agenda does not indicate who will be chosen or the terms of the interim leader’s contract.

The interim superintendent will take over on July 1, when Horton becomes head of the DeKalb County school system in Georgia, after three years in Evanston. Devon Horton.

Also on the special meeting agenda is an update on the selection process for the permanent superintendent.

Board president Sergio Hernandez has previously said there will be a national search for the new superintendent, as “hiring a superintendent is our most important job.”

It is “not our desire to rush this process,” he said.