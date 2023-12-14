All employees in Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will undergo diversity and tolerance training next month, following the discovery of antisemitic vandalism and graffiti at Haven Middle School over the weekend.

In a message to the community entitled “Our Commitment to Safe and Inclusive Schools,” Interim Superintendent Angel Turner says, “Hate, racism, and discrimination of any form will not be tolerated in our school district.”

Turner says the graffiti, which was “related to the conflict” In the Middle East, was removed on Monday.

“We know this incident was deeply harmful to our Jewish community and we should all be upset by this blatant display of hate,” Turner says.

Both District 65 and the Evanston Police Department are investigating.

Turner also says that Haven’s Social Emotional Learning team and educators “are engaging students across grade levels in restorative circles this week.”

Turner notes that the Israel/Hamas war is “deeply impacting all corners of the globe,” and Evanston is not exempt.

“My heart is deeply troubled by the dramatic spike in reported incidents of antisemitism and anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias across the country and the impact that it is having locally.”

Students of all backgrounds “deserve nothing less than to feel safe, welcomed and valued while at school … and not feel judged by the color of their skin, their religious or cultural beliefs, or any differences that makes them the unique human beings that they are.”

The same thing, Turner adds, goes for adults in the community.

The anti-hate sessions next month are in line with District 65’s DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging) efforts, Turner says.

Specifically, Turner says that the district will utilize “highly trained professionals including educators, community and faith-based leaders” in the programming.

Beyond that, Turner says the system’s instruction team is working on more lessons focusing on antisemitism and Islamophobia.

District 65 has also put out a list of resources that parents can share with their children.

The latest incident at Haven brings to mind last year’s hanging of three nooses near the school.

A juvenile student was charged with disorderly conduct, but the case was transferred to an alternative justice program.