A cell phone was taken from a victim Thursday afternoon on Hartrey Avenue. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

1800 Hartrey

An iPhone 13 was taken from a 33-year-old man in the 1800 block of Hartrey Avenue between 2:30 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

BURGLARY

400 Keeney

An unlocked 2019 Hyundai was entered in the 400 block of Keeney Street between midnight Monday and 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Noyes

The front windshield of a 2019 Hyundai was damaged in the 700 block of Noyes Street between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

GRAFFITI

Howard at Chicago

Graffiti was discovered at the Metra station on Howard Street at Chicago Avenue at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

3200 Grant

A 94-year-old woman told police that four purses were removed from her cottage at Westminster Place in the 3200 block of Grant Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

1100 Mulford

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Acura in the 1100 block of Mulford Street between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 11:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

