A cell phone was taken from a victim Thursday afternoon on Hartrey Avenue. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY
1800 Hartrey
An iPhone 13 was taken from a 33-year-old man in the 1800 block of Hartrey Avenue between 2:30 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

BURGLARY
400 Keeney
An unlocked 2019 Hyundai was entered in the 400 block of Keeney Street between midnight Monday and 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
700 Noyes
The front windshield of a 2019 Hyundai was damaged in the 700 block of Noyes Street between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

GRAFFITI
Howard at Chicago
Graffiti was discovered at the Metra station on Howard Street at Chicago Avenue at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT
2400 Howard
Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

3200 Grant
A 94-year-old woman told police that four purses were removed from her cottage at Westminster Place in the 3200 block of Grant Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

1100 Mulford
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Acura in the 1100 block of Mulford Street between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 11:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

May_-_10DR

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *