Imagine if the combined student population of Haven and Chute Middle Schools went from the current 1,460 to zero.

That’s about how many students Evanston/Skokie District 65 has lost since the 2016-17 school year.

The dramatic, ongoing decline, from around 7,560 students K-8 to approximately 6,100 now, was a major focus in a recent forum for District 65 Board of Education candidates. Three board seats are up. And with only two incumbents running, that means at least one newcomer will be elected.

The forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

There were actually two aspects to the declining enrollment question: Why it’s been happening, and can anything be done to reverse the trend.

The four candidates taking part in the event, incumbents Sergio Hernandez and Mya Wilkins, and challengers John Martin and Nodona Muboyayi, all agreed that the loss of students is a concern.

Hernandez said District 65 has seen a “30% drop in the black community,” and added that “we’re losing our diversity, and that’s something we don’t want to see in Evanston.” Sergio Hernandez.

Hernandez said the high cost of living in Evanston is driving out families, something which is beyond the control of the school board. He added that a citywide effort to increase affordable housing is needed.

Hernandez also said there were “families who were upset with us and moved to private school,” especially during the pandemic.

Wilkins, the other current board member, agreed regarding the high cost of living, and also cited general demographic trends of people having fewer children, and families leaving while District 65 went to remote learning during part of the COVID pandemic. Mya Wilkins

Wilkins also said the board needs to “address the misinterpretation out there that District 65 is not focused on quality.”

She said there should be outreach to families who left, to “invite them back.”

Muboyayi also agreed that Evanston’s cost of living is a big reason for the decline.

Martin said while it may be easy to speculate what’s behind the shrinking student population, he said there should be “exit interviews with families who leave,” to find out why they’re departing. Martin noted that this is done in Wilmette.

Despite declining enrollment, District 65 has seen something else on the rise — the number of administrators getting a district paycheck.

The moderator noted that in recent years, District 65 has grown from 46 administrators to 60, while both the number of students and teachers has dropped.

Martin said increasing administrators while “seeing deep declines in student enrollment” along with cutting teaching positions is “not the right approach.” John Martin.

Martin said “teachers feel left out of the process,” of what he described as a “top-down” approach to management.

He said that “teachers are crying out for help” and it’s not coming from the district.

Hernandez, the current board president, said the administrative increase was actually done to help teachers, by transferring some of their duties to others.

“We heard from educators that they need some of their responsibilities taken off of their plate so they can do their jobs.”

He also said that District 65 is bucking the nationwide trend of teacher shortages by having a teacher residency program to train future educators, plus another program to let paraprofessionals earn teaching degrees.

Wilkins, the other incumbent, said that “in order to make transformational change, you need to have the support and resources to be able to do that, and sometimes that means added administrators.”

Muboyayi said certain administrative increases can be justified, but the number of teaching positions should not have been cut. Ndona Muboyayi.

To learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds, and see what they had to say about other issues such as equity, finances, and the 5th Ward school, you can watch the debate on the League of Women Voters’ website, lwve.org. Then click the link to the District 65 forum.

While four candidates participated in the forum, a fifth contender backed out, even though he is still running.

Last week, Omar Salem, a teacher at Niles North High School, posted on his campaign site and on Facebook that while he is absolutely still running, he “will not be participating in any campaign events moving forward … to prioritize spending time with my family.”

While stopping in-person campaigning less than three weeks before the April 4 election is pretty much the opposite of what candidates generally do, Salem said his positions have been stated in other previous events, and voters can still contact him individually.

Evanston Now did try contacting Salem to ask about his non-campaign-event decision, but we have not yet heard back.