“It’s not like someone is snatching the American dream and taking it away.”

So said an advocate for a potential ban on turning small apartment buildings into single family houses.

The city’s Equity and Empowerment Commission is calling for that ban, which would cover 2-4 unit buildings. Rehab would be allowed, but only if the same number of units were preserved.

The commission’s chair, Karla Thomas, outlined the plan before a different panel Tuesday night, the Housing and Community Development Committee. Karla Thomas.

Thomas said deconversion eats away at the number of affordable housing units.

“In areas where there is so little affordable housing,” Thomas said, “we need to treat it like an endangered species.”

But a member of the Community Development Committee said that denying a person the ability to convert a 2-4 flat they own is “not about losing affordable housing.”

Hugo Rodriguez said a deconversion ban “tak[es] away the individual rights of property owners to do what they want to do with their property,” within the zoning code. Hugo Rodriguez.

While the debate was emotional, statistics show the problem may not be very great.

Thomas put up a graph which said that 44% of housing deconversions have taken place in the 2nd Ward, more than in any other ward. And 44% sounds like a large number.

But only after questioning by a Community Development panel member did Thomas acknowledge that the 44% total translates to 11 actual deconversions over 13 years … an average of fewer than one per year.

Evanston Now first reported the totals. Over the past 13 years in all of Evanston, including Ward 2, there were 26 deconversions of two-flats to single family houses. That’s an average of two per year. Citywide. (The numbers were obtained from the City via a Freedom of Information Act request).

Committee members seemed sympathetic with the principle of preserving multi-family housing, but may be looking for a way to mix that with private property rights … such as grandfathering the current owner so they can deconvert, but if they sell the apartment building as-is, the new owner would be covered by a ban.

Thomas started her presentation by conceding that she once took part in the very thing she is now trying to prohibit.

At the time, some years ago, Thomas said she converted a multi-flat into a single family house (noting the structure was originally a one-family which had been subdivided).

Thomas said she is “not a hypocrite,” because “I have learned a lot. When you know better, you do better.”

The Housing and Community Development panel will consider the proposed ordinance (and possible changes) some time over the next few months, and then make a recommendation to City Council.

The committee also discussed two far less controversial proposals from Equity and Empowerment. One raises the demolition tax on any residential building from $15,000 to $20,000, plus additional fees for each unit in the structure.

The other, called an “Anti-predatory ordinance,” makes it illegal for developers to repeatedly call or contact a property owner trying to get that owner to sell, once the homeowner has said “leave me alone.”

Thomas said the upcoming new school in the 5th Ward is leading to many such contacts, as part of potential gentrification.

The proposed measure imposes a $2,000-$10,000 fine for each offense over a 180-day period.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) noted that the proposal does not define how many attemps equals “repeated” attempts, so that is something the Housing and Community Development panel will consider as it reviews the demolition tax and predatory calling measures as well as the deconversion ban.