Evanston’s Human Services Committee Monday is scheduled to consider a proposal from Ald. Devon Reid (8th) to attempt to decriminalize possession of certain hallucinogenic plants in the city.

But the city’s Law Department says that — for the most part — the city doesn’t have the authority under the state constitution to do that.

Use of magic mushrooms containing psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs has been legalized through voter referendums in Colorado and Oregon.

But their possession and cultivation remains illegal under federal law.

Some research has suggested that psilocybin may be effective for smoking cessation and disorders such as cancer-specific depression and anxiety. That’s led to calls to reclassify the drugs to permit their use with a prescription.

Illinois law makes possession 50 grams or more of the magic mushrooms a felony, and the Law Department says the city could only create lesser penalties for smaller quantities than that.

A few cities, including Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oakland and Santa Cruz, California, Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., have passed resolutions purporting to decriminalize the drugs.

In Ann Arbor the city council declared enforcement of laws against magic mushrooms the city’s “lowest law enforcement priority” which purportedly means authorities won’t investigate and arrest anyone for producing or using the drugs.

A similar proposal was considered in Chicago in 2020.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) has introduced legislation in Springfield that would pave the way for the potential regulated medical use of magic mushrooms.