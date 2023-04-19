The DeKalb County Board of Education Wednesday morning voted 6-1 to hire Devon Horton as the Georgia district’s new superintendent.
Horton, who has head the Evanston/Skokie District 65 system for the past three years, still needs to negotiate a contract with the Georgia district.
He told reporters after the meeting that he hopes to have the new contract signed by July 1, and that — if the board is willing — he’d like to start work before that.
More on the story from the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Decaturish.com.
What a wild, chaotic and adult (not student!)-focused three years it has been.
The pointless roller coaster stops on June 30th. But, for how long?
Good luck, DeKalb, you will need it!
Good riddance. I hope there is better vetting for the next District 65 superintendent.
I was unable to find any video from the DeKalb town meetings. If there are any, can someone post the links? Thanks.
Who will the interim be? Should we be worried that interim will continue the pattern of non-student focus?
