The DeKalb County Board of Education Wednesday morning voted 6-1 to hire Devon Horton as the Georgia district’s new superintendent.

Horton, who has head the Evanston/Skokie District 65 system for the past three years, still needs to negotiate a contract with the Georgia district.

He told reporters after the meeting that he hopes to have the new contract signed by July 1, and that — if the board is willing — he’d like to start work before that.

