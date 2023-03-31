The owners of a deli and convenience store on Chicago’s north side plan to open a similar shop next to the Foster Purple Line stop in Evanston. Mohammad Abdelmajid.

Mohammad Abdelmajid told residents at a 5th Ward meeting Thursday night that the store, for which he’s seeking a special use permit from the city, would offer an extensive selection of deli sandwiches and other items.

“It will be a great spot for neighbors and NU students to get coffee and bagels or snacks and then go on with their day,” Abdelmajid said. A view of the deli counter at Hollywood Deli.

Abdelmajid said he’s also one of the owners of a similar shop, Hollywood Deli, at 5700 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago, at the corner where Hollywood Avenue meets DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Hollywood Deli, 5700 N. Sheridan Road. (Google Maps)

He said the new shop in Evanston would have similar offerings to the existing one in Chicago.

In response to a question from a resident he said it would not sell alcohol or lottery tickets or drug paraphernalia.

“A clean convenience store, friendly for the neighborhood,” he added.