An armed offender pressed a weapon against the back of a delivery man on Payne Street and took his money and food. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

1700 Payne

A 25-year-old delivery man for Chicken Shack felt a weapon at his back as an armed offender demanded money and food at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Payne Street.

OTHER

1100 Hartrey

A man with a gun was reported in the 1100 block of Hartrey Avenue at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found no one.

THEFT

1400 Howard

A package containing medical equipment that was delivered to the residence of a 65-year-old man in the 1400 block of Howard Street was stolen between 12:05 a.m. and 11:46 a.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

