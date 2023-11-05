Hundreds of people gathered at Evanston’s Fountain Square Sunday afternoon to demand the release of more than 200 Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas terrorists nearly a month ago. Credit: Jennifer Fisher

The demonstration followed by a day a protest in the square by supporters of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip who now are dying by the thousands as Israel’s military attempts to free the hostages and eliminate the Hamas organization. Credit: Jennifer Fisher

Large crowds of demonstrators demanding the release of the hostages also gathered in Israeli cities this weekend, with some criticizing the government over its perceived lack of preparation for the Hamas attack that killed about 1,400 people and for the government’s response since.