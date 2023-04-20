Evanston police say a 41-year-old Des Plaines man is facing gun and drug charges after an early morning traffic stop on Howard Street.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that at about 12:45 a.m. Monday police received a call of shots being fired from a white Jeep Wagoneer in the 1400 block of Howard Street.

Glew says officers stopped a vehicle matching the caller’s description at Howard Street and Custer Avenue and saw the driver reach under his seat as an officer approached and then try to drive off, but officers managed to open the car door and remove the driver from the vehicle.

Glew says police found a loaded Lorcin 380 handgun under the driver’s seat in the car and that he had about 34 grams of suspected cocaine in a plastic glove in his sweater pocket.

The driver, identified at Elkimani Hairston, 41, of the 9900 block of Linda Lane in Des Plaines, now faces felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked or suspended drivers license.