For the first time since the Great Recession in 2009, Evanston-Skokie School District 65 has spent more money than it took in during a fiscal year.

For FY 2023, which ended June 30, the district saw a $7.5 million deficit, with higher-than-anticipated transportation costs making up about half of the red ink.

Budget Manager Kathy Zalewski told the school board finance committee on Wednesday that “we are really sorry to bring you some worse news than projected.”

Despite educating fewer children, District 65’s $166.1 million in expenditures were 106% of what was expected.

“We absolutely should not have 106% of our budget spent,” said committee Chair Joey Hailpern.

“It doesn’t compute,” he told Zalewski, and soon-to-be-leaving Chief Financial Officer Raphael Obafemi. “Somebody needed to be watching that.” Raphael Obafemi and Kathy Zalewski at D65 committee meeting.

Part of the deficit was beyond the district’s control. A computer and staffing snafu in Cook County delayed $1.5 million in property tax payments to the school system.

And $1 million in anticipated federal COVID relief aid also is coming in late.

By law, that combined $2.5 million will have to be included in the 2023-24 budget, even though the district had to spend the cash in the year just ended.

But even if all of that $2.5 million came in on time, District 65 would have still completed FY 23 with a bucket full of red ink, which led board member Mya Wilkins to say “these numbers are definitely a wakeup call for all of us.”

The biggest problem was the ever-increasing cost of getting kids to school, $3.7 million more than planned.

“And,” Zalewski noted, “these [bus cost increases] will not go away soon.”

The national bus driver shortage has meant paying higher wages to attract staff. (Michael O’Keene/Shutterstock.com)

Plus, Obafemi said, “not as many people want to drive buses like they used to.”

Several years ago, he noted, the transportation budget was $5 million. Now, he said, it’s closer to $11 million, which, he added, “is not sustainable.”

Transportation costs are not just for the familiar yellow buses.

Some kids are taken to school in a taxi, as Zalewski’s written report explained, “due to disciplinary issues and safety.”

District 65 expects to significantly reduce the need for buses when the new 5th Ward School opens, which also includes a system-wide redrawing of attendance boundaries so most kids will be able to walk to school.

Obafemi said opening the 5th Ward School will be “timely” in cutting transportation costs.

However, the one-year-delay in opening the new $40 million building, to the fall of 2025, means another year of bus expenses.

Other components of the red ink, Zalewski said, included extra maintenance costs, textbooks for a new curriculum adopted after the budget was passed, and the shortage in special education teaches which led to costlier use of staffing agencies.

Plus, “consulting services exceeded the budget by $0.3 million,” her report added.

“Maybe we need to say goodby to X, Y, Z consultants,” Hailpern said, noting that the board sometimes finds out about consulting contracts from the administration after the work is already under way, something he said needs to change.

“I want to consistently protect children,” Hailpern said, “and everything else to me is negotiable. We need to rein in” things like consultant costs.

Enrollment is also a critical issue. District 65 has lost almost 19% of its student total since 2018, “with the pandemic accelerating the process,” Zalewski’s report indicated.

And that trend is not expected to stop, with K-8 for 2023-24 projected at 6,019, a decrease of another 97 children.

Despite the enrollment decline since 2018, Zalewski’s report said D65 did not reduce the size of the educational work force until 2022.

Next year, 15.5 full time equivalent positions will be eliminated through attrition, not layoffs.

But District 65 will actually bring more staff on board in 2023-24 (28.4) than positions being cut (15.5).

More than half of the new positions are in special education or English as a Second Language, to fit increasing needs in those areas, even as the overall district population decreases.

Savings from the eliminated positions will help pay for the new hires.

Other attempts to save money will come through trying to reduce taxi transportation, fewer consultants, and, in order to avoid surprises, setting aside more maintenance money before emergency repairs are needed in the middle of the budget year.

The final 2023-24 budget has to be passed by the school board by Sept. 30.

Right now, the tentative budget for the upcoming school year is $170.7 million, with a year-end surplus projected at $800,000.

But, between now and the 2023-24 budget approval next month, the present tentative numbers might turn into something different.

Everything, Zalewski said, “is subject to change.”